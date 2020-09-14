BJU ranked as the Best Value in the Carolinas

BJU has ranked again as a Best Regional University in the South in the 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings. BJU rose in the regional rankings as a Best Value School moving to the #2 spot—making it the highest ranked college in the Carolinas. The University continues to be in the top 7 on both the Student Loan Debt at Graduation and Social Mobility lists. Social Mobility is related to the success of graduating students from low-income households.

Now in its 94th year, BJU continues to provide high-quality, accredited programs to students from around the world—preparing them to make a difference for Christ in their communities, their churches and their careers.