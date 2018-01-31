School of Health Professions — Launching Fall 2018

This fall BJU will launch our School of Health Professions. Building on decades of graduate success in health care, the school will bring together seven health-related programs, with plans for new programs in the near future.

The demand for qualified health professionals is growing—and the need for Christian health professionals is even greater. We’re excited to continue preparing students with the skill and compassion to make the most of every opportunity to impact the world for Christ.

Skill Through classes and hands-on experience, you’ll develop the technical skills you need for your next step, whether that’s another degree or the start of your career. And you’ll gain the skills that employers value—critical thinking, effective communication, problem solving, collaboration and more.

Compassion You’ll learn how to compassionately interact with and care for people at some of the most stressful and vulnerable times in their lives. You’ll also be inspired to use your skills for things like community service and short-term missions trips.